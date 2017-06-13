Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate

In the next biggest must-see TV event since Jim Comey’s bombshell testimony last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on the Hill today to give his side of the story on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. It was the former FBI director’s comments about Sessions that prompted this unplanned hearing.

Sessions last appeared before the Senate in his Jan. 10 confirmation hearing. Since that hearing we’ve learned that the former Alabama senator lied under oath about undisclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador. He recused himself from the Russia probe, but then wrote a letter to President Trump recommending he fire Comey, who was leading that probe. And then a special counsel was appointed to continue the probe.

Senators will likely ask about Sessions’ role in Comey’s dismissal, any meetings with Russian officials he failed to disclose, the ongoing Russia probe, and the president’s involvement with the Department of Justice.

You can watch live here: