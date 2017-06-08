Watch live: Ex-FBI Director Comey testifies about Trump and Russia

The afternoon before his highly anticipated testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey signaled that he was ready to talk about Donald Trump.

In seven pages of testimony, released by the committee Wednesday at Comey’s behest, the former FBI director confirmed several recent news leaks, including Trump’s request that Comey drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and pledge his loyalty.

But what Comey will say in front of the Senate Thursday that the public doesn’t already know remains the question. In his opening statement, Comey said he had nine one-on-one conversations with Trump. He described only four.

Watch the hearing live below, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.