Watch live: former CIA director testifies
about Russia

Watch live: Former CIA director testifies about Russia

May 23, 2017

Just days after Donald Trump concluded his most explosive week as president, former CIA Director John Brennan will appear before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Last week, Trump dealt with two of his biggest scandals yet: releasing highly classified information to Russian diplomats and asking former FBI director James Comey, according to a memo Comey wrote before Trump fired him, to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia. Trump also later called Comey a “nut job” to the same Russian diplomats.

Brennan lead the spy agency under President Barack Obama from 2013 until Trump assumed office in January. While Brennan participated in the assessment that Russia actively interfered in the elections, Tuesday’s testimony is his first time appearing before Congress since he left office.

You can watch live here:

