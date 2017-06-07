Watch live: Intelligence officials testify about spying on U.S. citizens

Can’t wait for former FBI Director James Comey’s first public testimony since Donald Trump abruptly fired him last month? Well, the Senate is serving appetizers.

Senior officials from the NSA, the FBI, and the DOJ, as well as the director of national intelligence, are appearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the same body hosting Comey on Thursday morning.

Although the hearing’s official purpose is to discuss reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — the legislation enabling the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to grant surveillance warrants without the knowledge of the person under watch — the officials are expected to face a number of questions about ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia as well as Trump’s firing of Comey.

Considering the FBI reportedly obtained FISA warrants to monitor various members of the Trump campaign before the election, it’s hard to imagine the assembled senators will stay 100 percent on-topic.

You can watch the hearing live here: