The 38th Annual News & Doc Emmy nominations were just announced and VICE News Tonight, after being on air for only nine months, received a total of six nominations for four segments released in 2016.

You can watch the nominated segments below

Philippines Drug War – nominated for “Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast” and “Outstanding Editing: News.”

Also watch: “Documenting the Carnage: Filipino Photographer Puts Duterte Death Squads into Focus.”

Retaking Mosul – nominated for “Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast” and “Best Story in a Newscast.”

Watch the rest of our Emmy nominated Mosul segments on this playlist.

The Rise of Carfentanil – nominated for “Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast.”

Friday Night Lights – nominated for “Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast.”