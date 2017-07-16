We joined activists trying to find Maine Senator Susan Collins

With the Senate health care vote looming, progressive activists — and Vice News Tonight — are desperately seeking Maine Senator Susan Collins, one of the few Republican holdouts facing massive pressure over their opposition to the Obamacare repeal bill.

Far from the Hill, far from the Maine hub of Bangor, and far from TV cameras, Collins spent her July 4th in a tiny town at the edge of her state. For Collins and her potentially “no”-voting colleagues, the GOP health care bill is a high-stakes issue. But for their party leadership, it’s even more dicey.

This segment originally aired July 5th, 2017 on VICE News Tonight on HBO.