Weed fraud

Are weed testing labs inflating potency data to make more money?

Weed fraud: Are you getting cheated?

By and on Jun 22, 2017

Many of the states that have legalized marijuana now require tests for potency and purity to ensure that consumers know exactly what they’re buying when they visit a dispensary. But the labs that conduct these tests are governed by rules that vary widely from state to state, and there are concerns within the industry that unscrupulous labs are operating without adequate oversight and colluding with growers to falsify results.

VICE News visited a testing lab in Washington state, where we uncovered inaccurate labeling on a package of legal marijuana. We talked to a grower who says some labs have offered to inflate his marijuana’s THC content in order to make it more valuable — a practice he believes jeopardizes the future of the industry.

