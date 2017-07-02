What “Minority Report” got right about the future

Fifteen years ago last week, Minority Report, starring Tom Cruise, created a mundanely dystopian future which has started to feel oddly accurate.

Set in Washington, D.C., in the year 2054, the plot details a surveilled and technology-saturated world in which big companies and governments claim to know people better than they know themselves.

To create it, Steven Spielberg and the film’s production designer, Alex McDowell, gathered a handful of futurists and asked them to look at the world circa 2000 and extrapolate. A freakish number of their predictions turned out to be right: gestural computer interfaces, invasive advertising, and cities shaped by self-driving cars among them.

VICE News talked to those present at the movie’s futurology sessions to ask how they nailed the future — and what the next 15 years will look like.

This segment originally aired June 20, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.