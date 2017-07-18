What repealing Obamacare without a replacement looks like

Trumpcare went comatose Monday night, and the prognosis isn’t good. So President Donald Trump took to Twitter to demand that the Republican-led Senate repeal Obamacare immediately and start over on a replacement healthcare bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly obliged and released a statement late Monday saying he would reintroduce a 2015 bill that repealed large swaths of Obamacare with a two-year transition period.

That bill passed the Senate and the House in 2015, but some Republicans considered it a symbolic vote since President Barack Obama promised to veto the measure. Back then, Republicans could get credit for attempting to repeal Obamacare without the consequences of a full repeal.

But those consequences were laid out by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in January of 2017 after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators requested a full analysis. This analysis does not include the effects of a replacement bill because, at the moment, there is no such plan to analyze.

Here is what McConnell’s repeal-first-and-replace-later would do, per the CBO: