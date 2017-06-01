Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for June

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 135 June 1

White House lets 11 ex-lobbyists work on issues they lobbied about

Donald Trump runs the White House like a loving, if quarrelsome father: He doesn’t care about who you are, or which corporations used to pay your salary — he’s happy to have you in the family, regardless.

The White House released a list Wednesday night of the 14 ethics waivers issued to top presidential staffers, allowing them to work on issues and at agencies for which they used to work as lobbyists. Three of the waivers effectively exempt all senior White House officials from ethics rules, allowing them to work with virtually all political advocacy groups. The remaining 11 name specific officials.

The list includes exemptions for ethics rules that would otherwise affect Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and other officials. Other notable figures granted waivers include:

Andrew Olmem, a former lobbyist for the financial industry, was granted a waiver to work on issues related to Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, financial sector stability rules, and other topics on which he previously lobbied government officials.

Shahira Knight, previously a lobbyist for retirement investment giant Fidelity and now credited as the mind behind Trump’s attempted tax reform, is allowed to handle “broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to tax, retirement and financial services issues.”

Michael Catanzaro, a longtime lobbyist for the energy industry who was tapped as Trump’s top energy policy adviser in February, is permitted to “participate in broad policy matters and particular matters of general applicability relating to the Clean Power Plan, the [Clean Water] rule, and methane regulations.”

While Obama also issued ethics waivers to his staffers, the Trump White House has so far granted more than five times as many as the previous administration did in its first four months, according to the New York Times. Before taking office Trump promised a far-reaching ban on lobbyists in government, but his late January executive order weakened more ethics rules than it strengthened.

Trump wants to return the Russian spy houses Obama took away

In the last full month of his presidency, Barack Obama gave Russia 24 hours to vacate two diplomatic compounds in the U.S. being used for “intelligence-related purposes” (or in less presidential terms, spying.) Now, as the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election intensifies, Donald Trump is reportedly considering giving them back, according the Washington Post.

Trump had originally leveraged the properties — one in Centreville, Maryland and another in Upper Brookville, New York — in exchange for continued construction on a consulate in St. Petersburg, which was halted in 2014 in retaliation for U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Ukraine.

Two days later, according to several people with knowledge, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak (Yes, those guys again.) that the U.S. no longer considered the projects linked. While no decisions have been made, Tillerson said, the U.S. is reportedly considering limiting the diplomatic activities allowed to occur at the estates.

The Russian government has owned the properties, used for relaxing, social events, etc., in the United States for decades.

Morgan Conley, Noah Kulwin, and Nick Miriello contributed to these reports.