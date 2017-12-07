Smoke saturated the air, a fiery haze hid the city’s iconic skyline and kids stayed at home as the ritziest parts of Los Angeles — Bel Air, Ojai, Brentwood and its neighboring areas — were engulfed in flames that broke out Wednesday morning and have been burning ever since.

The Skirball wildfire, burning just across the freeway from the Getty museum, is just one of several across Southern California that firefighters are struggling to contain as winds up to 88 miles per hour threaten to make matters worse.

So far, more than 200,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders prompted by the unprecedented slew of fires blazing throughout the greater L.A. area that began over the weekend. In Los Angeles’ Ventura County, the Thomas fire has already burned through an area more than twice the size of Washington, D.C. And smaller brush fires broke out Thursday morning in Malibu and San Diego, fanned by unusually strong and prolonged Santa Ana winds.

“I’ve got to be honest, we’re concerned about everything,” assistant Los Angeles fire chief Armando Hogan told the New York Times Thursday.