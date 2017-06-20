Woman goes on racist tirade demanding a “white doctor” for her son

A video of a white woman being openly racist at a Canadian clinic is blowing up online.

In footage from inside the Mississauga, Ontario clinic, the woman repeatedly demands that her son be treated by a white doctor, becoming increasingly hostile to clinic staff until she is finally called out by other patients.

When a staff member tells her there isn’t a white doctor available until after 4 p.m., the woman complains, “So you’re saying in the whole building there isn’t one white doctor?”

“OK, so when you’re telling me my kid has chest pains, he’s going to have to sit here until 4 o’clock. Can I see a doctor, please, that’s white, that doesn’t have brown teeth, and speaks English?”

Other patients in the clinic can be heard saying, “Unbelievable,” and telling her “Go to a hospital.”

At one point in the video she is heard saying to clinic staff, “Oh my god. Well what’s the closest you have to speaking English?”

“Oh, my god, what type of horrible country do I live in?” complains the woman to a staff member. She berates and repeatedly interrupts the staff member, who is not white.

“My kid is sick. I spoke in perfect English before I asked to have somebody that speaks perfect English.”

“There’s nobody who’s Canadian? Nobody who was born here?”

“Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself.”

“My kid is part-not white, so can we get someone to see him who at least speaks English?”

“He was not speaking English. His teeth were brown. I do not need his help,” she said, apparently referring to the doctor who was available to see her.

After several other patients talk about the woman under their breath, another patient confronts the woman, saying, “Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You are extremely rude and racist.”

When she is called out, the woman becomes defensive, saying, “You’re coming here to fight me.”

Hitesh Bhardwaj, who recorded the video in the waiting room, uploaded a version of it to YouTube that blurred out the woman’s face. He told CTV Toronto he was shocked by what he witnessed.

“Seeing it so openly, without any fear, in front of so many people, without even fearing that someone can report her – it was really shocking,” he said.