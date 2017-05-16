Woman sues neo-Nazi leader after he leaked her personal information online

When Richard Spencer stood in front of a crowd in Washington, D.C., last November and made a Nazi-style salute as he praised Donald Trump, he became America’s most famous white nationalist. A few weeks later, his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, became the unexpected battleground for a campaign of neo-Nazi harassment.

Spencer’s mom initially reacted to her son’s fame by separating herself from his alt-right views. To prevent his nonprofit white supremacist think tank, the National Policy Institute, from being registered at one of her properties, Sherry Spencer contacted a local realtor, Tanya Gersh, for advice. Gersh counseled Sherry to sell the property and donate some of the money to a human rights organization which is exactly what Sherry did.

She later claimed Gersh had pressured her into the decision.

Andrew Anglin, the founder of the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, was outraged by Gersh’s alleged actions and published her personal information on the internet, unleashing a flood of hate comments, not only about the property sale but also attacking her Jewish faith.

Gersh and the Southern Poverty Law Center are now suing Anglin for online-turned-real-world harassment.

This segment originally aired May 9, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

