Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for July 5

Sign up for a weekly newsletter about President Donald Trump to be delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

See earlier updates from June here.

Catch up on the entire Trump-Russia scandal in just 6 minutes

Day 167 July 5

Women make about 37% less than men in Trump’s White House

The gender pay gap in President Donald Trump’s White House is even worse than the national gender pay gap more than three decades ago.

After the White House released its annual report on the title and salary of every single White House Office staffer Friday, CNN quickly pointed out the stark difference between the average salaries: Women staffers make an average of $84,500 per year, while male staffers make an average of $105,000 per year. That’s about a 20 percent pay gap.

But that gap only increases when comparing median salaries, the more statistically accurate metric used by nearly all reports on pay differences. According to an analysis by Mark Perry, an economist at conservative think tank the American Enterprise Institute, women currently working at the White House earn a median salary of $72,650, while men make $115,000.

That’s almost a 37 percent pay difference — which is not only 20 percentage points worse than the national pay gap of 17 percent, but worse than the national pay gap back in 1980. It’s also far worse than the 12 percent pay gap between men and women in the Obama White House in 2013.

Perry, however, has an explanation for the pay difference that’s not much more comforting: Trump just isn’t hiring women to fill top positions.

“Of the top 101 highest-paid employees at the White House, nearly three out of four (73.3%) are men,” he writes in his report. “In contrast, of the 102 lowest-paid White House employees, nearly six out of ten (59.2%) are female.”

Aides reportedly made tweet-length blurbs to prep Trump for Putin

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with Cuban-American community leaders at Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTX2QE1E

It’s no secret: President Trump loves to tweet. And, he has a short attention span.

So White House aides reportedly plan to prep the president for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit on Friday in 140-character bites. They’ve written a list of “tweet-length sentences that summarize the main points” for the president, two unnamed U.S. officials told the Los Angeles Times.

This isn’t the first tactic White House officials have used to encourage the president to read and retain information presented to him on complex scenarios. For example, National Security Council officials reportedly put Trump’s name in “as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he’s mentioned,” one source told Reuters.

And Trump specifically asked for as many “killer visuals” as possible in his intelligence briefings, as CIA director Mike Pompeo put it to the Washington Post.

Although White House aides are reportedly completely in the dark (and worried) about Trump will say to Putin, a number of sensitive topics could come up: U.S. military intervention in Syria, sanctions against the Kremlin, and of course, the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election — and whether Trump campaign officials helped.

But at least Trump has had some practice distilling his thoughts on Russia.

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013