Young radicals are fighting the alt-right in America’s streets

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election and the rise of the alt-right, several militant anti-racist and anarchist groups have left the fringes and entered the national spotlight — including the anti-fascist group Antifa.

Some of the organization’s members frequent the same online forums, like 4chan, that helped give birth to the alt-right. And Antifa is known for often matching the aggression at protests of right-wing demonstrators.

Days after a white supremacist killed two people in Portland, Oregon, VICE News headed to the city to follow Antifa members as they attempted to shut down an alt-right rally.

This segment originally aired June 8, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.