Donald Trump has many rhetorical tics: insisting that “nobody” can surpass him, reliance on the onomatopoeia “bing” and a penchant for saying “billions and billions,” to name just a few.

Another tic of “Trump-speak” involves contradicting himself within a single sentence.

Generally these are not substantive changes in policy position — more often they’re immediate reversals on pledges not to brag or to insult his opponents. It’s a bit unclear which of theses 180s are deliberate rhetorical devices, but fans of George Orwell may recognize the similarities between Trump’s linguistic U-turns and the paradoxical “doublethink” and “newspeak” of “1984,” a book that’s seen a resurgence in popularity since the election.