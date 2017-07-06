Trump: “Nobody really knows” who interfered in the election

Since assuming office in January, Donald Trump’s presidency has been dogged by questions over his administration’s Russian connections. While the president and his team have repeatedly dismissed any allegations of wrongdoing, Trump conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 U.S. election Thursday. His comments come just 24 hours before Trump is due to meet Russian president Putin face-to-face.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Trump admitted he thought Russia was probably behind the hacking of the U.S. election last year — though he added that other countries were also involved.

Asked by a reporter to definitively say once-and-for-all that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Trump responded: “I’ve said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won’t be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere.” Trump did not specify which “other countries” he was talking about.

Though Trump was vague on the issue, a U.S. intelligence report was more definite, stating: “We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him.”

"I think it was Russia… and other countries" @realDonaldTrump says about interference in the #USelection2016 pic.twitter.com/FwOap4wQke — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2017

Trump also berated his predecessor for doing nothing about Russian meddling in the election even though he was made aware of it happening in August 2016. Trump claimed Obama failed to act because he thought Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the election.

“My big question is, why did Obama do nothing about it from August until November?” Trump said. “They say he choked. Well, I don’t think he choked. I think he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the election, and he said: ‘Let’s not do anything about it.’”

Speaking with the Polish leader, the president said the U.S. government is working with Poland in the face of Russia’s “destabilizing behavior.” The comments come just 24 hours before Trump is scheduled to meet Putin for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Trump, tougher tone on Putin: "We are working with Poland" to deal with "Russia's destabilizing behavior." — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 6, 2017

Trump has been given a warm welcome by President Duda, whose right-wing government shares many of U.S. president’s world views – including on immigration and climate change. Later on Thursday Trump will address a crowd in front of the monument to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising on Warsaw’s historic Krasinski Square, where he will question the future of western democracy.

“Because, as the Polish experience reminds us, the defense of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail. The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive,” Trump will say, according to excerpts of his speech published by the White House.

Cover: ASSOCIATED PRESS