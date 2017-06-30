Catch up on the entire Trump-Russia scandal in just 6 minutes

It’s been tough to keep track of all the allegations, counter-allegations, denials, revelations, leaks, and tweets surrounding the connections between Russia, the 2016 election, and President Donald Trump’s administration. Here’s a quick guide to what we know (and what we don’t).

So, did Russia interfere in the 2016 election?

Yes, according to several American intelligence agencies, which have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to influence the election through a campaign of hacking, leaks, and propaganda designed to damage Hillary Clinton and boost Donald Trump. U.S. officials knew about Russia’s efforts as early as August, but said nothing publicly until October, a month before Election Day.

Three main inquiries — in the House, the Senate, and through a special counsel — are trying to determine the extent of Russia’s interference and its impact, as well as whether members of Trump’s campaign colluded in the attacks. As far as we know, Trump himself is not under investigation for collusion, but he is being investigated for obstruction of justice after he fired FBI Director James Comey allegedly because of his unhappiness with how Comey was pursuing the Russia probe.

There’s a lot of news — what’s the latest? Months before the U.S. election, a GOP opposition researcher worked with former national security adviser Mike Flynn to hunt down Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, sources and email correspondence reveal. [The Wall Street Journal]

The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman said his group plans to interview dozens more people this summer with a goal of wrapping up its Russia investigation before the “end of the year.” [ Politico ]

The House Intelligence Committee reportedly wants to have a chat with Keith Schiller, Trump’s longtime bodyguard and now the director of operations for the Oval Office (and the guy who handed Comey his pink slip). [ ABC News ]

What we know about Russia’s 2016 election interference

In a declassified report released in January, officials from the CIA, NSA, and FBI said that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in an effort to “undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.”

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

These interference efforts included hacking both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee — but leaking only the DNC’s stolen documents and 20,000 potentially damaging emails. Those emails were published as a searchable database on WikiLeaks, leading to the resignation of the DNC chair and, if you believe Clinton, damaging her reputation in key swing states.

Russia also criticized Clinton through its government-sponsored TV network and paid trolls to spread “fake news” on social media.

More recently revealed hacks show that the Russian government also attempted to compromise U.S. voting systems directly. Russian officials have repeatedly denied these allegations.

The Obama administration knew about the interference in August, but was reportedly concerned that announcing it publicly could further incite Russia and damage the electoral process. Obama confronted Putin in person in September, though the public didn’t hear about Russian meddling until a joint intelligence agencies statement in October. At least one former administration official now says not acting sooner to inform the public and push back against Russia was a catastrophic mistake.

The January intelligence community report didn’t say for sure why Russia messed with the U.S. election, but it suggested that Putin sought to form an alliance with a Trump administration — an alliance that would have been impossible with Clinton given her strong criticism of Putin.

Top Trump allies are under investigation for possible ties to Russia

U.S. spies reportedly discovered in summer 2016 that Russian officials wanted to get to Trump through his advisers, and for months investigators and the media have probed the connections — both disclosed and undisclosed — between numerous Trump affiliates and Moscow. It’s not clear how (or whether) this all adds up, but investigators looking for wrongdoing have opened inquiries into the following people.

Michael Flynn



Former NSA, currently cooperating with the FBI

Trump’s original choice for national security adviser had multiple undisclosed contacts with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration and then had to resign 24 days into his tenure because the administration found out Flynn had lied about it. He also allegedly misled the Pentagon about ties to Russia when renewing a security clearance. Sally Yates, the acting attorney general when Trump took office, said she had warned White House officials about Flynn, but Trump waited 18 more days before firing him.

Flynn was paid $45,000 for a 2015 speech at an event in Moscow, where he was seated next Putin, among other paid engagements for Russian businesses. He remains a primary figure in the various investigations into alleged collusion and improper contact with Russian officials. Congressional Democrats say he is now cooperating with FBI investigators.

Paul Manafort

Former campaign manager-slash-Ukraine-fixer

Trump’s onetime campaign manager was forced to step down in August 2016 after mounting pressure related to reports of his lobbying work for Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs who supported Putin. Business records obtained by the Associated Press later revealed that Manafort’s work on behalf of Putin’s interests goes as far back as 2005. At the end of June, he retroactively registered as a foreign agent for millions of dollars of work his consulting firm did for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

Carter Page

Possibly a person of interest, possibly just a person

It’s unclear how much of a foreign policy adviser Page actually was to the Trump campaign. Page, for his part, maintains his contributions were negligible and his relationship with Trump was essentially nonexistent. (The Trump team has repeatedly claimed Trump didn’t know Page, but Trump has defended him on Twitter.)

The FBI got a warrant to monitor Page’s communications in 2016, suspecting he was working on behalf of Russia. Page has admitted he met with and passed documents to a Russian agent in 2013, although he claims those documents were publicly available.

Jared Kushner

Likes backchannels, forget meetings

Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser reportedly had three separate undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s campaign and omitted meetings he’d had with Russian officials on his application for a security clearance. He also made a request in December, before Trump took office, for a “secret and secure” way to communicate with the Kremlin. Despite remaining under FBI scrutiny, Kushner still has access to the nation’s secrets.

Jeff Sessions

J’Recuse

The attorney general typically oversees the FBI, which is investigating Russia’s meddling and potential collusion, but Sessions had to recuse himself from the investigation because of his own possible implication in the probe. (Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is now the top guy on all things Russia.)

Sessions met with the Russians (at least twice, and maybe a third time) while advising the Trump campaign and later withheld that information from Congress while under oath. He later testified that he never had a conversation with any Russian official about the campaign. Sessions is one of Trump’s closest allies, and his recusal from the Russia investigation has reportedly made Trump very, very angry.

Roger Stone

Says he just slid into some DMs

Trump’s longtime adviser admitted to exchanging what he says were “completely innocuous” messages with the hacker Guccifer 2.0, who claimed to have infiltrated the DNC during the campaign. (Watch Roger Stone show VICE News his Twitter DMs.)

Three more Trump affiliates have also come under investigators’ scrutiny: his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, his longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller, and short-lived White House press officer Boris Epshteyn.

Trump says he and his team did nothing wrong

Like his staff and advisers, Trump has experience dealing with the Russians. His family businesses have been linked to at least 10 former Soviet businessmen with alleged ties to organized crime, and Trump hasn’t helped his case by showing a curious personal affinity for Putin. And there was that time during the campaign when he publicly called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton to expose more of her emails.

The media went nuts when an unverified dossier surfaced in January claiming Russia had compromising materials about Trump and had colluded with his campaign. Trump promised a “full report” on Russian hacking, but the deadline passed in April with no report‚ and still none to date.

Although Trump denies having any prior relationship with Kislyak, he held an Oval Office meeting in March with the Russian ambassador and Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the Syrian war and global antiterrorism efforts. In the meeting, Trump leaked sensitive intelligence, reportedly from Israel, that he wasn’t supposed to share, then insisted he had the “absolute right” to do so.

President Donald Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House on May 10. Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP

Trump has called allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia a “hoax” and “fake news” and has flip-flopped on whether he believes Russia attempted to influence the election at all. More recently, he has taken to calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”

The man originally leading the House investigation, Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican, said he saw no evidence of collusion. But Nunes had to step aside from the investigation in April after facing ethics complaints for abruptly cancelling several important hearings after having a secret late-night meeting with a White House aide. (Now he says he could take the investigation back over if he wanted to.)

Trump fired the FBI director for unclear and seemingly shifting reasons

Trump fired Comey, who, as the head of the FBI was leading his agency’s arm of the Russia probe, on May 9. Trump’s explanation for why he fired Comey has changed several times since.

First, it was Comey’s handling of an earlier investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Then, Trump reportedly told Russian officials that Comey was a “nut job” and that firing him relieved investigative pressure on Trump. And he told NBC’s Lester Holt that he had the “Russia thing” in mind when he decided to fire Comey. That led to accusations that Trump improperly tried to influence the investigation and may even have obstructed justice.

Former FBI director James Comey prepares to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Comey testified in June that Trump pressed him for a loyalty pledge and said he “hoped” that the FBI director would “let this go” — this being the investigation of Michael Flynn — a wish Comey said he took as a directive. Comey considered this behavior improper and said he believes his refusal to comply is why Trump fired him.

Comey said Trump seemed more concerned with clearing his own name than discovering the truth about Russian influence over the election. To that end, Trump also reportedly asked the director of national intelligence and the head of the NSA to publicly deny any collusion between the Trump team and Russia (both men so far refuse to discuss the allegations) and reportedly asked the CIA director to get involved in the investigation.

After sustained backlash to Comey’s firing and mounting pressure from the public, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to spearhead both the investigation of Russian election interference and Russia’s relationship to the Trump administration. Mueller, a former FBI director himself, is also reportedly investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.

The Russians seem to think this is all pretty funny

Putin says “patriotic” Russian hackers may have meddled in the U.S. election, but not at his direction. He has also offered his assistance to clear Trump of allegations he shared classified information with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister and recently joked that Russia is ready to offer political asylum to Comey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin raises a toast at the Kremlin in Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

There’s a lot more investigating to come

Mueller’s investigation is picking up steam, and he has hired a number of widely admired ex-Justice Department lawyers to join him. In May, Rosenstein told the Senate the inquiry had moved beyond counterintelligence to a criminal investigation.

Congressional and DOJ officials decided in June to continue to proceed separately with their probes. Roger Stone is set to privately testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee in July.

We'll add new information here as it emerges.

Christina Sterbenz contributed research.

CORRECTION (June 30, 12:27 p.m.): An earlier version of an item in “The latest” section of this post incorrectly said that an opposition researcher suggested he worked with Trump adviser Michael Flynn to obtain Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails. The researcher denies this, though the Wall Street Journal’s reporting supports the claim.